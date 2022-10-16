Pair of fronts produce Sunday showers, work week cool-down

ROANOKE, Va. – You may notice some changes if you walk out the door first thing this morning! It’s warmer than Saturday morning and we have more cloud cover.

The clouds continue all day long and eventually we’ll welcome showers back to the area this afternoon, evening and tonight.

The rain will be produced by a pair of fronts in the vicinity. Here’s the hour-by-hour rain chances.

The rain could be heavy at times this evening and tonight. We expect totals up to a half an inch for most of us. There could be some isolated higher amounts.

Since we’ve been dry lately, this amount of rain won’t be enough to cause flooding concerns.

The rain is gone (for the most part) on Monday, but the clouds remain. You’ll also notice the start of our much-anticipated cool-down.

Look for highs mainly in the 60s tomorrow, about five degrees below-average.

The bottom falls out Monday night as temperatures drop by about 30 degrees.

We believe frost will be possible in areas west of the Parkway. Everyone will have the chance for a frost and/or freeze by Wednesday morning.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 40s and 50s. Chilly! At least the colder air will come with sunshine.

Look for moderations in the temperatures by the late stages of the work week.