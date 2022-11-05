Dodging showers this weekend amid cloudy skies, warm temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve walked outside this morning, you know that it’s NOT feeling like November. Many of us are waking up to temperatures in the 60s.

We will warm up from here and peak in the 70s in many locations this afternoon. Sounds like a pretty pleasant day, right? Unfortunately, no.

The warm temperatures will come with lots of clouds and increasing shower chances. Here’s how we expect the chances to evolve hour-by-hour.

Shower coverage - Hour-by-hour (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The chance for showers will continue tonight and Sunday. All of this is associated with moisture flowing into the region ahead of a strong cold front.

We’re looking at up to a half an inch of rain in many areas. There could be some isolated higher amounts where downpours set up.

Rainfall forecast - This weekend (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The rain will be gone as we head into the new work week and temperatures will continue to warm up.

In fact, we believe we’ll be close to record-highs Monday afternoon! Here’s how our forecast measures up to the records for November 7.

Nearing record warmth - Monday afternoon (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Cooler air will push back in by the middle of the work week. It should feel much more like early November by Wednesday.

Temperature trend - Next five days (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The cooler air will come with plenty of sunshine. The next possibility for rain won’t come until Thursday and/or Friday.