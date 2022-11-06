Another round of showers precedes early work week warm-up

ROANOKE, Va. – We had some showers to deal with Saturday and Saturday night. Outside of the rain, it was a cloudy and warm start to the weekend.

Similar conditions are in your Sunday forecast. Most of the showers we expect today will come through during the morning hours. I believe we’re mainly dry by afternoon.

It will be another warm afternoon with highs mainly in the 70s across the area. In addition to the warm temperatures, you can expect lots of clouds to wrap up the weekend.

A cold front is in the vicinity Monday, but we’re still very warm during the afternoon.

Highs rise well into the 70s and some spots could touch 80 degrees. These temperatures will be in range of the record highs for November 7.

In addition to the warmth, look for decreasing clouds to start the work week.

Following the cold front, we’ll have lots of sunshine and cooler air through the middle part of the work week.

We are watching Veterans Day for our next rainmaker. Moisture from the tropics could make things quite wet by Friday.

Here’s what a couple of our forecast models are predicting at this time. Look for further updates as the week progresses.