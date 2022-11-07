Big change coming! Record warmth Monday, followed by more typical November weather

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Monday! In the wake of weekend showers, some areas are dealing with dense fog this morning. This is expected to burn off by 9 a.m.

We’ll be mostly cloudy at daybreak, but look for clouds to decrease through midday and afternoon.

The sunshine will help boost our temperatures to record levels this afternoon. Many locations will peak near 80 degrees.

Here are our forecast highs compared to the records for November 7.

High pressure to the north will send cooler air southward tonight. This is notable because quite a few people will be outdoors tonight viewing the lunar eclipse!

Temperatures will have fallen into the 40s by the time the eclipse is peaking around 6 a.m.

Temperatures recover to the 60s Tuesday afternoon. We also expect mostly sunny skies for Election Day. No weather concerns if you’re heading to the polls!

Cool sunshine remains the rule through Wednesday and Thursday, but we see changes by Veterans Day.

The rain in the forecast will be associated with Subtropical Storm Nicole, which formed this morning.

There are still some differences in the timing and rain totals in our forecast models, so stay tuned to upcoming forecast updates if you have plans for the holiday.

Following the tropical moisture, a bigger cool-down is expected for the weekend and beyond.

We’ll join much of the rest of the country feeling temperatures well below average. Here’s the Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 day temperature outlook.