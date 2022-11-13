January feel! Coldest air of season so far to wrap up weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Outside of scattered showers during the afternoon and evening, we started the weekend with pretty pleasant weather!

Things have certainly changed now following a cold front as northwest winds are sending much colder air into the region.

We expect the wind to stay gusty at times throughout the day. Look for sustained winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour and gusts as high as 35 miles per hour.

Today's wind - Sustained and gusts

This morning’s wind has caused the “feels like” or the wind chill values to drop into the 20s and 30s.

Actual temperatures are in the 30s and 40s and we’ll recover to the 40s and 50s by afternoon.

Sunday high temperatures

To add to the January feel outside, we expect some west slope snow showers through tonight. If you live further east in places like Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside, you’ll see decreasing clouds today and mostly clear skies tonight.

Temperatures run at similar levels Monday, but we won’t have as much wind to deal with. It should be a sunny start to the week.

The next storm system emerges Tuesday, flinging moisture our way.

Upper level air pattern - Tuesday

Due to the uncertainty in temperatures, we can’t completely pin down what the precipitation type will be with this next system.

Here’s a comparison between the American (GFS) model and the European (ECMWF) model. The GFS is colder and hinting at a wintry mix at the onset of the event, while the Euro isn’t as cold and is predicting a chilly rain.

Comparing forecast models - Tuesday

After the rain lets up early Wednesday morning, we expect to stay dry for the rest of the work week and into next weekend.