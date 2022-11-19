Bundle up! We’re tracking the coldest “feels like” temps of the season thus far

ROANOKE, Va. – The first thing you’ll notice when you walk out the door this morning? The cold! Many areas have dropped below the freezing point to start the day.

Luckily, the wind is pretty weak for most of us so we’re not feeling any additional chill. Westerly breezes could increase a bit by the afternoon.

Temperatures recover to the 40s across much of the area by 2 or 3 p.m. A couple of spots may be able to touch 50 degrees.

Saturday planner (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

A front is draped across the area this morning, producing a few extra clouds. We expect many of those clouds to be gone this afternoon and evening.

The skies stay mostly clear tonight as a second front passes through. The frontal passage will cause the wind to get gusty.

Actual temperatures dip into the 20s overnight, but the wind will make it feel colder. Some areas could see the wind chill bottom out in the single digits!

Overnight low temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The gusty northwest wind sticks with us through Sunday. We’ll also be mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s. Dress warmly!

Sunday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

If you’re looking for some warmer air, we have some good news for Thanksgiving week! It appears the jet stream will lift to the north and allow for some milder air.

Look for highs in the 50s and 60s Monday through Wednesday.

Upper air pattern - Wednesday 4 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The next best chance of showers moves in by Black Friday.