Cold got you down? Cheer up! Warmer air moves in this week

ROANOKE, Va. – I’m typically more of a cold weather fan than a warm weather fan, but what we have this morning is a little too much for me!

Actual temperatures are in the 20s and 30s as I type this, but northwest winds are making it feel much colder outside. Wind chills have bottomed out in the single digits for some of you!

A wind advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for areas along the Blue Ridge Mountains. It will still be quite breezy during the afternoon.

Today's wind speed and gusts

Actual temperatures are in the 20s and 30s this morning and we will see those recover to the 30s and 40s by afternoon.

Look for the temperatures to bottom out again this evening and tonight.

Hourly temperature planner

While temperatures will still be well below-average on Monday, I think it will feel much more comfortable outside. That’s due to the lack of wind.

We also expect wall-to-wall sunshine to start the shortened work week.

Monday high temperatures

The temperatures continue to warm up as the week progresses. I think Wednesday will be the warmest day with many areas in the 60s for highs.

The mild air is likely to stick with us into Thanksgiving. We’ll also enjoy plenty of sun for the holiday on Thursday.

Thanksgiving forecast

Temperatures could cool down slightly Black Friday and next weekend. We also expect some showers along a cold front.