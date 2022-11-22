Cold, frosty mornings and sunny, mild afternoons leading up to Thanksgiving

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures Tuesday morning begin in the 20s under a clear sky and calm wind.

Make sure to scrape off any frost from the car windshield before heading out for the day!

In comparison to Monday, high temperatures Tuesday will be a touch higher. Wednesday will follow suit with a lot of us ending up in the 60s!

High temperature forecast through Wednesday, 11/23/2022

By Thanksgiving, the thaw continues. We’ll start frosty in parts of the area in the morning. Despite an increase in clouds (at times), highs manage to reach the 55-61° range in the afternoon.

Forecast through Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2022

By Black Friday, a few showers will extend eastward from a deepening storm system over the Gulf States. It won’t be wet the entire day, though. Most showers move into the area during the second half of the day.

Upper level air pattern by Black Friday 2022

This storm system is moving more slowly and will be deeper than initially forecast, meaning we’ll see the chance for rain and storms develop late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Upper level air pattern by Saturday 2022

Once the storm passes, we’ll turn breezy and drier throughout the day Sunday.

Make sure to download our app for all the latest forecast updates ahead of the holiday weekend.