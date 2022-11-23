Thanksgiving Thaw! Wednesday weather to be the warmest of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday morning starts cold and frosty again under a mostly clear sky. High pressure overhead leads to sinking air, which leads to another afternoon warm-up.

As high pressure moves east, clouds will drift in occasionally on Thanksgiving Day.

The air is still too dry for anything to materialize, so local weather and regional weather (for any traveling) is in our favor!

Hourly planner for Thanksgiving 2022

By Black Friday, we’ll be tracking a storm system to our west. Moisture building along a warm front nearby will bring in the chance for some rain around midday through the afternoon.

What we're tracking by Black Friday 2022

That’s one period of rain. The next comes as our storm system slowly moves closer toward us.

It will have grabbed some Gulf moisture in the process, sending us some rain (maybe some rumbles of thunder too) Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.

What we're tracking by Small Business Saturday 2022

Saturday will mainly be in the 50s ahead of our second batch of rain. Sunday turns clearer, gusty and mild.

Weekend forecast for 11/26 and 11/27/2022

We’ll be calm and sunny to start the following week.

For updates on the holiday weekend forecast (whether here or somewhere else), make sure to download our weather app.