Thanksgiving Thaw! Wednesday weather to be the warmest of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday morning starts cold and frosty again under a mostly clear sky. High pressure overhead leads to sinking air, which leads to another afternoon warm-up.
As high pressure moves east, clouds will drift in occasionally on Thanksgiving Day.
The air is still too dry for anything to materialize, so local weather and regional weather (for any traveling) is in our favor!
By Black Friday, we’ll be tracking a storm system to our west. Moisture building along a warm front nearby will bring in the chance for some rain around midday through the afternoon.
That’s one period of rain. The next comes as our storm system slowly moves closer toward us.
It will have grabbed some Gulf moisture in the process, sending us some rain (maybe some rumbles of thunder too) Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.
Saturday will mainly be in the 50s ahead of our second batch of rain. Sunday turns clearer, gusty and mild.
We’ll be calm and sunny to start the following week.
