Again! Another cold front to bring morning rain Saturday followed by gusty wind

Rain and wind gusts to come with Saturday's cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Friday!

We start the day frosty with temperatures in the 20s before highs reach seasonable levels by the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 12/2/2022

It’s beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas! The weather cooperates for the many parades going on Friday evening, though it will be cold.

Christmas parade forecast for Friday, 12/2/2022

Temperatures actually rise overnight into Saturday morning ahead of a cold front. This front produces a round of light to moderate rain in the morning.

FutureTracker - 8 a.m. Saturday

By the afternoon, most rain is out of here. However, we can’t rule out a quick band moving over the mountains (similar to this past Wednesday).

FutureTracker - 1 p.m. Saturday

Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph will happen in areas along and west of the Parkway Saturday afternoon. We’ll be mild, though, only to cool back down to reality Sunday afternoon.

Weekend forecast high temperatures for 12/3 and 12/4/2022

Looking ahead to next week, another front will send showers in our direction Tuesday. This front will then stall, while cold air bottles up north.

What we're tracking throughout the middle of next week

Where exactly this stall happens will determine our daily rain chances, so stay tuned for updates.

If there’s any potential for something more than rain (ie. wintry weather), it wouldn’t be until the 9th or 10th of month. That’s purely speculation based on the appearance of our upcoming pattern.

