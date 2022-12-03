Morning showers precede mild breezes on this first Saturday in December

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re up early on this first Saturday in December, you know it’s a soggy morning! Showers began around midnight and it’s been wet at times since.

Bring the umbrella with you as you walk out the door this morning! You may not need it later on today as the showers wrap up around midday or shortly after.

Future Tracker - Saturday 8 a.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Once the rain stops, we expect mild and breezy conditions this afternoon.

High temperatures run about 8-10 degrees above early December “normals.”

Saturday high temps compared to average (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The breezes will be out of the south at first, but the wind will shift to the northwest once the front passes through.

Look for sustained winds between 5 and 15 miles per hour with stronger gusts at times.

Sustained winds vs. wind gusts - Saturday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We stay breezy as we turn colder overnight. I think the breezes won’t be quite as strong on Sunday, though.

Sunday and Monday feature seasonably cool temperatures, along with dry weather.

The storm track is expected to get more active starting Tuesday. That means daily shower chances for the rest of the work week. We’re likely to be too warm to see any wintry precipitation.

Active storm track starts Tuesday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Forecast models seem to be trending a big, sustained cool-down later than originally expected. We’ll let you know when we get some better confidence on the coming winter chill.