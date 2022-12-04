Quiet and cool through Monday, but we’re tracking when showers return

ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front was the big weather-maker Saturday as it sent rain and strong breezes our way.

The front is now east of the region and high pressure is replacing it from the west. That means sunnier, but also cooler weather for your Sunday.

We’re forecasting highs in the 40s and 50s this afternoon, a degree or two below “normal” for early December.

Sunday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

A quiet forecast is good news for the communities hosting Christmas parades later today! Rural Retreat’s is at 2 p.m., Lynchburg’s is at 4 p.m. and Danville’s is at 5 p.m.

While it will be cool or chilly for all of those events, at least we’ll be dry!

Christmas parade forecast (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The high pressure stays locked in for at least the first part of Monday, which means it will be a sunny and cold morning.

Future Tracker - Monday 7 a.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

As the high moves out to the northeast, we’ll see extra clouds build in later in the day. Showers can’t be completely ruled out Monday night.

Better shower chances begin on Tuesday. This is the start of a more active weather pattern we’ve been telling you about.

Shower coverage - Next five days (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Wednesday and Thursday’s shower potential will coincide with some warmer temperatures! We expect highs in the 60s both days.

We will likely turn cooler again by Friday and next weekend.