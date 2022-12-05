Starting the work week dry, but shower chances ramp up soon

ROANOKE, Va. – Following Saturday’s cold front, we experienced a big cool-down on Sunday and the colder air continues to filter in this Monday morning.

In fact, it’s so cold that a heavy frost has developed on our lawns and windshields! Give yourself some extra time to clear the frost before you head to work or school.

Frost alert - Monday morning (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

After the frigid start, temperatures warm up to the 40s and 50s this afternoon. That’s slightly below-average for early December.

We start the day sunny but look for increasing clouds by afternoon and evening ahead of our next warm front.

Monday planner (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The front will be in the vicinity tonight, which could mean rain for some of you before daybreak.

Scattered showers will certainly be with us Tuesday. Here’s a projection of what the radar could look like at 5 p.m.

Future Tracker - Tuesday 5 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We also expect temperatures to stay chilly on Tuesday. Once the warm front lifts north, we see a big warm-up by Wednesday!

We’re forecasting highs in the 60s for the middle of the work week. Those temperatures would be more typical during late October!

Forecast high vs. average high for Wednesday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

There could be some showers around on Wednesday and the chance stays in our forecast on Thursday and Friday.

We are expected to dry out for the weekend, so that’s good news! Unfortunately, the drier air will also be cooler as we only see highs in the 40s and 50s Saturday and Sunday.