Cloudy and chilly conditions persist through the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been a long time since we’ve enjoyed much sunshine in Southwest and Central Virginia!

If you’re looking for some bright skies, you’ll have to travel elsewhere this weekend as we expect overcast skies to be the rule.

Sunshine meter - This weekend (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The reason for the cloud cover? The infamous “wedge” (also known as cold air damming) will be in control of our weather, especially today.

The wedge will also keep our temperatures down this weekend. We’re looking at highs in the 40s both days.

Weekend forecast - High temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Following a cold front, look for improved weather to start the work week. Monday will be seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. We’re slightly cooler Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

The next big storm system will move in by the middle of the upcoming work week. Here’s a look at where it will be on Wednesday.

Upper level air pattern - Wednesday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

It appears there could be enough cold air in place for us to see some wintry weather out of this one.

Here’s a comparison of two of our long-range forecast models: the GFS and ECMWF. Both models give the chance for freezing rain and/or sleet, but the timing and amounts are different.

Comparing models - Wednesday & Thursday storm (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We hope you’ll check back for further updates as we get better information about the upcoming storm system.