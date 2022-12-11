Clouds hold on one more day before a sunnier stretch to start the work week

ROANOKE, Va. – If it seems like it’s been awfully cloudy this December, you would be right! We’re at 67-percent cloud cover so far, with only two “mostly sunny” days.

The cloudy weather continues as we wrap up the weekend. A weak wedge is in place this morning, which will be replaced by a cold front later on.

The gaps in the clouds behind the cold front won’t come until tonight and Monday.

Sunshine meter - Sunday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Despite the clouds, I do believe we’ll be a little warmer than Saturday. We only hit 44 for the high yesterday in Roanoke, but the upper 40s will be in reach this afternoon.

Communities in the Lynchburg and Southside zones could touch 50 degrees or higher! Here’s your small town shout-out.

Small town shout-out - Sunday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

It appears Monday will be the warmest day of the week with seasonable high temperatures.

We also expect a mix of sun and clouds to start the work week as high pressure becomes our dominant weather-maker.

Monday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Tuesday will be slightly cooler and mostly sunny.

The weather starts to get more active on Wednesday as a strong storm system to the west sends moisture our way.

We still believe that rain and a wintry mix will be possible Wednesday and/or Thursday. The exact temperatures at the surface and higher up in the atmosphere will be key to determining the exact precipitation types and timing.

Next storm system - Wednesday & Thursday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Following the storm system, look for mountain snow showers and chilly temperatures Friday and Saturday.