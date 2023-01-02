Spring-like stretch of temperatures precedes midweek showers, cool-down

ROANOKE, Va. – Welcome to the first Monday of 2023! We are starting the day with temperatures in the 40s, along with some areas of dense fog.

The fog could continue in areas like Danville and Martinsville until 10 a.m. Following the fog, look for a mix of sun and clouds in our skies.

Temperatures warm from the 40s to the 60s in many areas by afternoon. Our highs will be about 15 degrees above average for early January!

Similar temperatures are in our Tuesday forecast, and there will be some extra clouds around.

Previous versions of the forecast had hinted at the possibility of some rain tomorrow, but I do believe most of the shower activity holds off until Tuesday night.

Temperatures and rain chances will peak on Wednesday as a cold front will be passing through the area that day.

We expect widespread showers as the front moves through. Following the front, cooler air will filter in Thursday, Friday and this weekend.

High temperatures drop by about 20 degrees from Wednesday afternoon to Friday afternoon.

We’re back to reality as Friday and this weekend’s highs will be close to “normal” for early January.

There also could be a little rain to track this weekend. At the moment, we believe Saturday will be wetter than Sunday.