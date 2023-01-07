A chilly weekend ahead with the potential for rain and wintry mix by Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a frosty start for many across Southwest and Central Virginia as many areas have dipped below freezing to start the weekend.

The cold air is making it possible for snowflakes to form along a warm front to the west of the forecast area.

The New River Valley and Mountain Empire could get clipped by a few flurries this morning. If you live in any of our other zones, you’ll stay snow-free.

Do I see snow? - Saturday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

As we head into the midday and afternoon today, clouds are expected to decrease as the warm front lifts north of us. It should be a sunny afternoon.

High temperatures run close to or slightly above-average this afternoon. Much cooler than much of the past week!

Saturday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Clouds increase again tonight ahead of our next storm system, which will send moisture our way for Sunday.

While it won’t be a total washout, the coverage of precipitation looks pretty high as we wrap up the weekend.

Future Tracker - Sunday 7 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

There may be enough cold air for a wintry mix of snow, sleet and/or freezing rain to materialize in our northern areas.

Here’s the breakdown of precipitation types across the region. There shouldn’t be any major problems with slick roads or power outages.

Precipitation types - Sunday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Following Sunday’s storm, we’re dry and chilly for a few days. The next chance at precipitation will come Friday.