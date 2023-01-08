Mixed bag of rain, wintry precipitation make for an unpleasant Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with mainly dry, but chilly weather. Winter’s chill sticks with us today, but we’ll also throw some precipitation into the mix.

I say precipitation because it could be rain for some of you and a wintry mix of snow, sleet and/or freezing rain for others. The chance for wintry precipitation has prompted a winter weather advisory for parts of the area.

The highest odds for a wintry mix will be in the Highlands, but we can’t rule it out in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg or the New River Valley.

Precipitation types - Zone-by-zone (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Precipitation coverage is expected to increase through the morning and will peak during the midday and afternoon.

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour chances. We’re projecting noon to 4 p.m. as the wettest timeframe.

Rain/mix coverage - Hour-by-hour (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Look for any rain and/or mix to wrap up this evening and tonight. Drier weather takes over for Monday.

As we dry out early in the work week, temperatures will be on the rise as high temperatures get back into the 40s and 50s.

Cloud cover starts to build again Wednesday ahead of our next storm system.

Upper level air pattern - Wednesday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

As some upper level energy and a cold front approach the area Thursday, showers are expected to increase late in the day.

We’ll likely have the rain around Thursday night and Friday morning, as well. Colder air moves into the region on the backside of this storm system.

Upper level air pattern - Friday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’re looking at lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s by next weekend.