Thawing out in the coming days as temperatures rise to March-like levels

ROANOKE, Va. – It was rather unpleasant to be outdoors Saturday as we dealt with below-average temperatures and gusty winds.

We have good news in both departments today as the wind weakens and the temperatures rise.

Look for some northwesterly breezes early on today, but the wind will not be nearly as noticeable by the afternoon and evening.

After starting the day in the icebox with temperatures in the teens and 20s, we expect a sharp warm-up by afternoon.

Temperatures peak around 2 or 3 p.m. in the 50s in many areas. We’ll be about five to ten degrees above-average.

The warmer trend continues into Martin Luther King Jr. Day. We also are tracking a little more cloud cover tomorrow, but any rain holds off until nighttime.

The rain will sweep into the area with a cold front. We don’t expect it to be a very potent storm, but look for scattered showers late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

It will be way too warm for us to get any snow out of this upcoming system.

Following this storm, we’ll see temperatures peak on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs are likely to reach the 60s both days.

This kind of warmth is more typical for late March than mid-January!

Thursday will come with another shot at rain. We’ll be drier Friday and into the weekend, but could cool down a bit.