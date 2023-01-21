Enjoy today! Sunny, seasonable Saturday precedes rain and wintry mix Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – Following Thursday’s strong cold front, we dealt with cooler and windy weather on Friday. Some areas saw wind gusts exceed 40 miles per hour!

I do believe the wind will be way weaker as we kick off the weekend. Look for sustained winds between five and ten miles per hour.

High pressure will provide abundant sunshine for our Saturday. Also, our highs are looking seasonable for this time of year. Here’s the hour-by-hour temperatures.

Hourly temperature planner (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Clouds increase overnight ahead of our next storm system, which will throw precipitation our way starting around daybreak.

Upper level air pattern - Sunday (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures appear cold enough for a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain in the morning for the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Highlands.

If you live in Lynchburg or Southside, it’s looking like a chilly rain for you to wrap up the weekend.

Sunday's precipitation types - Zone-by-zone (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The primary impact I’m watching for Sunday will be slick roadways. There may be a few isolated power outages as well.

On the backside of Sunday’s storm, look for mountain snow and gusty winds Monday. Tuesday will be pretty calm with sunshine.

Another storm moves in on Wednesday. It looks like temperatures will be borderline again, giving us the possibility of a wintry mix in the same areas as tomorrow’s system.

Upper level air pattern - Wednesday (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We still have time to fine-tune the forecast for Wednesday’s storm, so we hope you’ll check back for updates.