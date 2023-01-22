Tracking a wintry mix west of the Parkway on a chilly, soggy Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s shaping up to be a chilly and soggy end to the weekend as our next storm system sends moisture our way.

It is likely to be cold enough this morning for a period of sleet and/or freezing rain in the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Highlands.

The chance for slick roadways and/or isolated power outages has prompted a winter weather advisory for those zones until 4 p.m.

Here’s what the radar could look like at 9 a.m. Notice the areas of pink or blue, mainly west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Future Tracker - Sunday 9 a.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

As temperatures warm up into the lunch hour and beyond, the primary precipitation type will be rain for everyone.

There will be some breaks in the rain this afternoon, before the coverage increases again this evening and tonight.

Future Tracker - Sunday 10 p.m. (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Most of the precipitation (outside of some west slope snow) is gone on Monday, but the wind will be picking up on the backside of our storm system.

It wouldn’t be a shock to see wind gusts reach 45 miles per hour at times. We’ll let you know if a wind advisory gets issued to start the work week.

Monday's wind speed and gusts (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The wind backs off Tuesday, which is shaping up to be the nicest day of the work week.

Don’t get used to it, because the weather takes a turn again on Wednesday. We’re tracking another round of moisture moving into the area.

As is the case today, temperatures will be quite chilly on Wednesday. The chilly air could cause another chance of wintry mix in the same areas as today.

Upper level air pattern - Wednesday (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Following this storm, look for mainly dry weather for the rest of the work week.