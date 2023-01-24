More sunshine and weaker wind Tuesday, but the weather takes a turn again soon

ROANOKE, Va. – It wasn’t the most pleasant of days to start the work week as we dealt with strong winds, chilly temperatures and mountain snow showers.

I think we’ll see BIG improvements with the weather Tuesday. As the wind backs off, the temperatures warm up and we enjoy plentiful sunshine.

Highs range from the upper 40s to mid-50s across much of the region.

Tuesday high temperatures (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Skies are likely to stay pretty clear this evening, which is good news for anyone looking to view the rocket launch we’ve been telling you about!

The “Virginia is for Launch Lovers” mission takes off from Wallops Island sometime between 6 and 8 p.m.

Tuesday evening's rocket launch (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Clouds build later Tuesday night as our next storm approaches. I think precipitation will be with us by daybreak.

I say precipitation because there will be the possibility of rain, freezing rain, snow and/or sleet, especially in the morning.

It also will be much colder Wednesday than Tuesday. Highs will range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s.

What we're tracking - Wednesday 7 a.m. (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

On the backside of this storm, we’re looking at another round of mountain snow and gusty wind on Thursday.

What we're tracking - Thursday 2 p.m. (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The weather gradually improves again Friday and into the weekend. The next round of showers arrives in the Sunday/Monday timeframe.