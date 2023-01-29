Sunday’s round of rain kicks off active weather pattern in our region

ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with nice weather as mostly sunny skies aided a warm-up into the 50s by afternoon.

The pattern takes a turn for our Sunday as a slow-moving front to the west has sparked a large batch of rain.

We expect the clouds and rain to keep temperatures down today. The best we’ll do is the 40s during the afternoon.

Sunday high temperatures (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

I believe the wettest part of our Sunday will be the midday and early afternoon. Rain chances come down later in the day.

Also, it may be just cold enough this morning for the Highlands to see some brief snowflakes. We don’t envision much in the way of accumulation.

Here’s the hour-by-hour precipitation chances.

Precipitation coverage - Hour-by-hour (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

There could be another round of showers close to the NC/VA border late tonight and Monday morning.

Once that round of rain stops, temperatures warm up Monday afternoon. We’ll be in the 50s for highs tomorrow.

Following the cold front, we’re cooler for the rest of the work week and the pattern looks pretty active.

Tuesday and Thursday offer the best chances for precipitation. If you’re looking for snow, Tuesday looks most favorable (especially along and north of 460).

Winter weather risk - Middle of work week (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We dry out Friday and next weekend, but may see an even BIGGER cool-down. The early outlook calls for lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s by next Saturday.