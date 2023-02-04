Stuck in the freezer now, but temperatures bounce back soon

Going from one extreme to another - Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – The polar vortex is here and we’re shivering on this first Saturday morning of February. Many areas have seen temperatures bottom out in the teens!

While we will warm up this afternoon, it’s still looking like a cold day overall with highs in the low 40s.

For perspective, we’re usually in the upper 40s or low 50s for highs in early February.

Hourly temperature planner (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

If there is some good news to pass along with this forecast, it would be the abundant sunshine and relatively calm winds.

After another cold night with lows in the 20s, temperatures bounce back quickly on Sunday as many areas peak in the 50s for highs.

Sunday high temperatures (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

There will be a storm system passing to our east, which will cause extra clouds and maybe a stray shower in Lynchburg and Southside.

The temperature recovery continues into the new work week as the jet stream lifts to the north.

Upper air pattern - Tuesday 8 a.m. (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures are forecast to peak on Wednesday. We’ll be about 15 degrees above-average by then.

Here’s the five-day temperature trend. Heading to the top of the roller coaster soon!

Temperature trend - Next five days (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We could cool down a little bit for the late work week timeframe. The slightly cooler air could be accompanied by rain chances.