Hooray! Our next warming trend begins today and stretches into work week

ROANOKE, Va. – We got the weekend off to a very cold start with lows in the teens and highs in the 40s! It won’t be nearly as cold to wrap up the weekend.

We’re in the 20s and 30s this morning and we expect a quick warm-up into the afternoon. Look for highs in the 50s, above-average for early February.

Sunday high temperatures (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

There will be some extra clouds around today, especially in Lynchburg and Southside. Any rain is likely to stay well east of the region.

A clipper will pass through tonight, sparking some scattered mountain rain and/or snow. Some of the precipitation could linger into Monday morning.

Future Tracker - Monday 8 a.m. (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

In between the low and high pressure, the wind increases for Monday. Northwest breezes could gust as high as 20 to 30 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's wind speed and gusts (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The wind backs off, but the temperatures continue to rise Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

We’ll eventually have highs in the 60s, which would be more typical of early April than early February!

Upper level air pattern - Tuesday (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Showers return to the area Thursday and Friday. It appears we’ll be too warm for any wintry weather.

Another cool-down will be possible by next weekend.