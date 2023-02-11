Cooler (and eventually wet and wintry) weather on tap for Super Bowl weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – After a mild work week, we’re feeling some changes as we get Super Bowl weekend started!

Temperatures are running much cooler than Friday morning and today’s highs will be about ten degrees cooler than Friday afternoon.

In addition to the more seasonable weather, we’ll be dry with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

Saturday high temperatures (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Winter weather alerts have been posted ahead of our next storm system. The advisories and warning will go into effect starting at 8 p.m. this evening.

Areas in purple on the map below are under a winter weather advisory. There is also a winter storm warning in Grayson County.

Winter weather alerts - Sunday system (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We believe precipitation will begin after midnight and slowly lift north through daybreak.

Areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway have the best chance to see a mix of sleet and/or freezing rain early in the day.

What we're tracking - Sunday 7 a.m. (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The afternoon and evening look interesting for snow lovers as colder air allows for some flakes to fall. Areas east of the Parkway are mainly looking at a chilly rain during this timeframe.

If you’re traveling for any Super Bowl parties Sunday, give yourself extra time on the roads as they could be wet or icy depending on your zone.

What we're tracking - Sunday 2 p.m. (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

All of the precipitation is expected to move out to east Sunday night and we’ll be dry to start the work week.

Any snow or sleet accumulation will be quick to melt as temperatures bounce back quickly. Highs in the 50s are likely Monday and Valentine’s Day.

Upper air pattern - Tuesday 2 p.m. (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures are likely to go even warmer later in the week. We could throw another round of showers in the mix by Thursday and/or Friday.