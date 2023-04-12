Warming weather continues prior to pair of storm systems

ROANOKE, Va. – High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern, resulting in a mostly sunny sky and warming afternoons Wednesday and Thursday. The mountains reach into the 70s, while areas like the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside peak in the 80s.

Highs reach the 70s and 80s Wednesday and Thursday afternoons

Enjoy that taste of early June, because more clouds and occasional showers return Friday as high pressure breaks down. We don’t expect any severe weather to materialize out of that storm system.

Occasional showers move in starting late Friday morning

You may have to alter some evening plans, so be sure to download our free weather app for a hyperlocal look at the radar.

We’re in between systems Saturday, though an isolated afternoon shower will be possible. Highs will reach about 75 to 80°. The better chance of showers and storms arrives Sunday afternoon.

How to plan for the upcoming weekend of weather

In addition to warmth, there’s plenty of wind above for storms to work with. Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours as a line moves from west to east.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Sunday afternoon

The weather turns more refreshing beyond that heading into Monday of next week.