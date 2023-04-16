Late day storms Sunday precede gusty winds, cool-down early in the week

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a strong storm system to our west Sunday. Ahead of it, an area of weakening rain showers may develop in isolated morning showers. Other than that, we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid.
Thunderstorms begin popping near/west of Interstate 77 around 2 or 3 p.m.
From there, a line forms and begins moving west to east. A couple storms within that line will be capable of producing localized wind damage and/or hail.
While an isolated storm is possible ahead of it, we’re cautiously optimistic about getting a full race in at Martinsville. Download our app to keep track of the radar.
This line of showers and storms exits the area between roughly 8 and 10 p.m. Sunday
Behind this line of storms, the wind picks up heading into Monday and Tuesday. Peak gusts of 25 to 35 mph are expected, which could result in some downed limbs. Power outages, if any, would be very sporadic.
Regardless, we’ll turn much cooler since we’re pulling the air in out of the northwest.
We’ll probably be too windy for any sort of frost development through Tuesday morning, though patchy areas of frost in the higher elevations will be possible Wednesday morning.
We’ll turn the corner after that. The wind shifts out of the southwest, meaning that Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 80s again.
Showers and storms return by Friday into early Saturday.