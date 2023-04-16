Late day storms Sunday precede gusty winds, cool-down early in the week

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a strong storm system to our west Sunday. Ahead of it, an area of weakening rain showers may develop in isolated morning showers. Other than that, we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid.

Thunderstorms begin popping near/west of Interstate 77 around 2 or 3 p.m.

FutureTracker - 4 p.m. Sunday, 4/16/2023

From there, a line forms and begins moving west to east. A couple storms within that line will be capable of producing localized wind damage and/or hail.

FutureTracker - 6 p.m. Sunday, 4/16/2023

While an isolated storm is possible ahead of it, we’re cautiously optimistic about getting a full race in at Martinsville. Download our app to keep track of the radar.

This line of showers and storms exits the area between roughly 8 and 10 p.m. Sunday

FutureTracker - 8 p.m. Sunday, 4/16/2023

Behind this line of storms, the wind picks up heading into Monday and Tuesday. Peak gusts of 25 to 35 mph are expected, which could result in some downed limbs. Power outages, if any, would be very sporadic.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Monday, 4/17/2023

Regardless, we’ll turn much cooler since we’re pulling the air in out of the northwest.

High temperature forecast for Sunday and Monday afternoons

We’ll probably be too windy for any sort of frost development through Tuesday morning, though patchy areas of frost in the higher elevations will be possible Wednesday morning.

Frost potential for Wednesday, 4/19/2023

We’ll turn the corner after that. The wind shifts out of the southwest, meaning that Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 80s again.

Warmer weather expected Wednesday and Thursday afternoons

Showers and storms return by Friday into early Saturday.