Cooler and breezy while staying dry

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday’s rain is well outside of our region today. We stay nice and dry not only Sunday but through the start of the work week. Enjoy the dry days before consistent rain arrives in the middle of the week.
Cooler air behind yesterday’s front keeps highs in the 60s for most with some 50s in the NRV. The sunshine makes it feel a bit warmer, but a jacket will come in handy this afternoon.
Winds pick up behind the front with some gusts above 20 mph. Temperatures are warm enough that wind chill is not an issue. If you’re driving you will notice the wind, but gas mileage won’t be reduced much.
The winds are just right for flying a kite today. There’s enough wind to keep it airborne without it being hard to control.
Skies are a mix of sunshine and clouds with a few more clouds in the afternoon. Monday is the sunniest day ahead while Tuesday is partly cloudy.
Cooler air means that despite lots of sun Monday temperatures are even cooler than today. We improve a bit Tuesday before clouds arrive to keep us in the 60s.
Wednesday starts our soggy stretch. Tuesday’s showers are light with more consistent rain Friday and some storms Saturday.
There are a number of warm fronts moving through the country this week. They each send moisture our way without much warm air accompanying it.
Whether it’s sunny or cloudy, wet or dry we still have below average temperatures this week. This is one of the longest stretch of below average temperatures in 2023 so far.