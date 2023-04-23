Cooler and breezy while staying dry

Cooler air sweeps in behind the front that brought yesterday's storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday’s rain is well outside of our region today. We stay nice and dry not only Sunday but through the start of the work week. Enjoy the dry days before consistent rain arrives in the middle of the week.

Highs are stuck in the 50s in the NRV

Cooler air behind yesterday’s front keeps highs in the 60s for most with some 50s in the NRV. The sunshine makes it feel a bit warmer, but a jacket will come in handy this afternoon.

Winds are highest this afternoon, but wind chill is not common with temperatures above 50

Winds pick up behind the front with some gusts above 20 mph. Temperatures are warm enough that wind chill is not an issue. If you’re driving you will notice the wind, but gas mileage won’t be reduced much.

Winds are strong enough to keep a kite in fight without blowing it away

The winds are just right for flying a kite today. There’s enough wind to keep it airborne without it being hard to control.

The sky keeps a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon

Skies are a mix of sunshine and clouds with a few more clouds in the afternoon. Monday is the sunniest day ahead while Tuesday is partly cloudy.

Highs are particularly cool Monday

Cooler air means that despite lots of sun Monday temperatures are even cooler than today. We improve a bit Tuesday before clouds arrive to keep us in the 60s.

Rain stays away until midweek, but when it comes back it sticks around

Wednesday starts our soggy stretch. Tuesday’s showers are light with more consistent rain Friday and some storms Saturday.

Warm fronts coming our way in the second half of the week keep rain in the forecast

There are a number of warm fronts moving through the country this week. They each send moisture our way without much warm air accompanying it.

Temperatures stay below average for a relatively long stretch compared to most of the year

Whether it’s sunny or cloudy, wet or dry we still have below average temperatures this week. This is one of the longest stretch of below average temperatures in 2023 so far.