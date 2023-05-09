Isolated downpours form Tuesday prior to a pleasant drop in humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – A frontal system moves through the area Tuesday, resulting in isolated downpours at any given point in the day. Timing and location are - quite honestly - pretty random. It’s like trying to guess which kernel of popcorn will pop first in a bag.

That said, the strongest storms will likely be east of here.

Temperatures reach the 70s and 80s, but they will drop from north to south as the front moves through and the wind changes direction.

Planner for Tuesday in all five of our forecast zones

That wind change will bring in drier air, allowing for temperatures to drop more at night. Wednesday will be beautiful with highs in the 70s.

Overnight forecast and the forecast for Wednesday afternoon

Humidity levels stay low through at least Thursday before creeping up again Friday. We’re then back in a summer-like pattern for Mothers Day weekend. Each day will be warm and humid with the chance for late day/evening showers and storms.

Weather pattern from Friday through at least Mothers Day

Download our app to keep an eye on the radar and updated forecasts.

Aside from that, we know the weather won’t be extreme. 2022 was the second-coldest Mothers Day on record. Highs were only in the 50s - big difference this time around!