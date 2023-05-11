Turning warmer before humidity levels, storm chances rise Friday and Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – In typical May fashion, we’ll go from wearing a zip-up/hoodie in the morning to t-shirts by the afternoon. High temperatures range between 78 and 83° - a slight rise from what we saw Wednesday.

We’ll be just about as warm Friday, though with increasing humidity.

Humidity levels through Saturday, May 13

This will lead to a few downpours/rumbles of thunder around and after sunset.

FutureTracker for Friday evening

As these move west to east, we’ll lose any fuel to sustain these storms and they’ll weaken.

With warmth, humidity and a frontal boundary nearby, storms become more numerous Saturday afternoon and evening. A few of these east of the Parkway could contain hail and/or localized wind damage.

FutureTracker for Saturday afternoon

Outside of that, the severe weather threat is fairly low.

A lot of the juice in the atmosphere will be spent on Saturday, leaving Mother’s Day mostly dry. That’s not to say we can’t see an isolated downpour, but things are trending in our favor for plans.

Mother's Day forecast - 2023

Download our free weather app to get the latest updates on the Mother’s Day weekend forecast.

Looking toward next week, the pattern briefly flips. We’ll turn drier overall with temperatures near/below average (70s for highs and 40s/50s for lows).