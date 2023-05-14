Muggy Mother’s Day featuring isolated showers, storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Much like Saturday, Mother’s Day will be a touch on the muggy side. With more clouds and an easterly breeze, however, we don’t expect it to get quite as warm. High temperatures will range in the 70s to near 80°.

Mother's Day planner - 2023

A weak disturbance overhead will be enough to produce scattered morning showers Monday. A mainly overcast sky will keep temperatures lower - in the 70 to 75° range.

Scattered showers possible Monday morning

A stronger front teams up with our warmth and humidity Tuesday to bring a greater chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few of these could be on the strong side during the afternoon and evening.

Showers and storms become more likely Tuesday afternoon/evening

Once that front passes, we’ll turn less humid and more comfortable mid-to-late week!

Turning more comfortable mid to late this week

This should mostly set the tone for the upcoming weekend.

