61º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

WATCH: Memorial Day 2023 - Tracking where flooding could happen | Appcast

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Appcast, Weather, Southwest Virginia, Memorial Day
Your Local Weather Authority (WSLS)

The unofficial start to the summer has kicked off with widespread showers across our region.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is tracking where flooding could happen and when the rain will let up.

For a more detailed look at your forecast, click here.

What are weather conditions like near you? Be sure to snap a picture or video and send it to us through Pin It for a chance to have your photo featured in our newscasts.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

If you missed our Appcast, you can watch it here:

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email