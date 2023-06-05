Much of the week ahead to feature comfortable mornings, warm afternoons

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday was a bit of a downer, weather-wise, thanks to clouds and unseasonably low temperatures.

We’ll turn the tide Monday and Tuesday, however. While the mornings start out a little cool, we’re rewarded with increasing sun each day and highs in the 70s and 80s. Just what the doctor ordered!

High temperature forecast Monday and Tuesday afternoons

A weak cold front from the north will bring in a few light showers Wednesday morning through midday.

Showers expected Wednesday morning

Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler, thanks to a northerly breeze.

Morning temperatures will drop behind the front as well, giving us a little free A/C at times later in the week.

Morning temperatures to stay below average much of this week

We’ll turn warmer heading into the weekend with highs in the 80s. Another round of scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday.

