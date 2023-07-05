Sizzling summer heat precedes slightly higher scattered storm chance this weekend

Hazy, hot and humid the next several days with hit-or-miss storms

ROANOKE, Va. – July has gotten off to a very typical start with high heat, humidity and daily scattered storms.

The heat and humidity continue the next several days, as the mountains reach the 80s and the lower elevations reach into the lower 90s.

High temperature forecast through Thursday, 7/6/2023

Storms will be very isolated after 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, thanks solely to the combination of heat and humidity.

A slightly higher scattered storm chance arrives Friday along a weak and slow-moving front.

Scattered storm chance along a slow-moving front Friday

Highs this weekend reach into the 80s, and there will be plenty of moisture for a storm to the north to work with. Each day stands a better chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Elevated storm chance each afternoon and evening this weekend

It’s best to have a Plan B to move things indoors in this scenario. It’s also best to have our weather app downloaded, so you can keep an eye on the radar with us.