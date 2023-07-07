Heat, isolated storms through Saturday; more rain/storms likely Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday afternoon was the hottest one in the Roanoke Valley since August 9, 2022. That kind of heat and humidity continues into Friday, along with a weak front coming in from the west.

This front won’t cool us down, but it will act as a trigger for hit-or-miss showers and storms after 1 or 2 p.m. Most of these will form along and east of the Roanoke Valley.

Scattered showers and storms expected Friday afternoon

Come Saturday, we’ll be in between weather systems. This means the air will sink, and the coverage of showers and storms will be pretty limited/isolated.

Storms stay limited Saturday afternoon

Expect highs in the 80s in the mountains and upper 80s/lower 90s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast through Saturday, 7/8/2023

Moisture levels increase Sunday ahead of a dip in the jet stream, leading to a better chance of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. You may even see a few popping up before lunchtime.

Moisture levels and storm chances rise Sunday

Download our weather app to keep an eye on the radar and to see if any localized flood alerts develop.

Once this system pulls back to the north, we’ll see drier and hotter weather resume by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.