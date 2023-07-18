88º

LIVE

Weather

Weather Authority Alert issued for storms Tuesday night through Thursday

Scattered storms will produce the chance for localized flooding or wind damage through Thursday

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: WAAD, Lynchburg, Roanoke, New River Valley, Highlands, Southside, Weather

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is issuing a Weather Authority Alert Day that will run from Tuesday at 6 p.m. (July 18) through Thursday (July 20). It won’t be raining or storming the entire time, but the conditions leading up to our storms make flooding a possibility.

Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Tuesday night, 7/18 through Thursday, 7/20/2023

That is especially the case in and around Lynchburg, where several inches of rain have fallen in recent days.

Flood risk based on recent rainfall

Storms Tuesday evening will be hit-or-miss, and there is the potential for another wave to come in at night. While damaging storms are unlikely, any rain on water-logged grounds could lead to localized flooding.

FutureTracker - overnight Tuesday into Wednesday

Come Wednesday and Thursday, the heat and humidity of the day team up with atmospheric boundaries nearby to trigger more scattered showers and thunderstorms. In addition to the threat of localized flooding, a couple of storms could produce localized tree damage.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday, 7/19 and Thursday, 7/20/2023

Stay up to date with this most recent alert by downloading our free 10 News and weather apps.

When safe to do so, send pictures of any storms you see to Pin It.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter