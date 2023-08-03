Soggy Thursday to make it feel more like April in August

ROANOKE, Va. – At this point last week, we were preparing ourselves for a heat wave. This time around, it’s the complete opposite.

Showers start out scattered and light early Thursday morning. More widespread rain looms to the west around 7 o’clock.

FutureTracker - 7 a.m. Thursday

Throughout the morning and into the afternoon, the rain turns more widespread. A few heavy pockets will be possible. There’s the possibility for a few Flood Advisories to be issued for small streams and creeks in the New River Valley.

FutureTracker - Noon Thursday

Check back here in case any alerts are issued, and make sure to download our weather app too.

Ample cloud cover and periods of rain will keep temperatures way below average for early August. It’ll feel more like mid-to-late April out there. Highs only reach the 60s and 70s.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 8/3/2023

We’ll be warmer Friday, though it still will only get to about 75 to 81°. We turn seasonably warm/hot for the upcoming weekend with highs around 85 to 90°. Each day will be a good pool or lake day, though we may have to dodge a few isolated afternoon storms Sunday.

Best days to hit up the pool the first weekend of August

The better chance for storms arrives late Monday with a front coming in from the west. We’ll still be hot regardless.

Showers and storms likely increase late next Monday

Humidity levels drop a little bit once that front passes, making for a somewhat more pleasant feel to the air by the middle of next week.