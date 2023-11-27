Wintry wind to bring bitter chill, west-slope snow early in the week

Strong wind gusts will bring bitter winter chill to the area Monday and Tuesday.

ROANOKE, Va. – Now that the turkey has been carved, winter is on the brain for many - including Mother Nature.

The wind gets going Monday with gusts of 20-30 mph at times.

This adds an extra bite to the air, leaving wind chills in the 20s, 30s and 40s depending on your elevation.

Wind chills will be in the 20s, 30s and 40s depending on your location Monday.

This same wind will carry snow up some of the highest elevations into Monday night.

Snow accumulates on our favored west-facing slopes through Tuesday.

Some flurries may carry over the mountains into portions of the New River Valley and Highlands during the day Monday.

For the rest of us, bitter wind chills continue into Tuesday morning. It will feel like the single digits and teens early on.

These are the lowest wind chills we'll see Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Despite full-on sunshine, there won’t be much improvement during the day.

Gusts peak between 30 and 45 mph Tuesday, which is why there’s a Wind Advisory in place for parts of the area.

Wind gusts will peak between 30 and 45 mph Tuesday.

Once the wind calms down Tuesday night, temperatures will drop into the teens and lower 20s. For many, this will be the coldest we’ve been since early February!

Wednesday morning could wind up being the coldest in over nine months.

Mornings and afternoons will gradually turn a little milder later this week. This comes ahead of a pair of storm systems.

One gives us the chance for some rain Friday afternoon. The other comes in Sunday.

Rain chances increase Friday and Sunday of this week.

Most of what we expect to fall will be in the form of rain - needed rain!

We will continue to iron out the timing and totals for each of these systems as the week goes on.