Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Sunday, Dec. 17

Travel will be tough on Sunday in particular

ROANOKE, Va. – Another system headed our way brings heavy rain early next week with most rain falling on Sunday and some lingering into Monday. Flooding chances are higher with this system than they were last weekend, but with warmer temperatures snowfall is less likely.

All of our zones see impacts from the heavy rain

We stay dry through Friday and Saturday. The sunshine on each of these days helps temperatures climb into the low-to-mid 50s. Low-pressure systems join together south of us to bring moisture from the Gulf of Mexico inland as well as bringing Atlantic moisture onshore.

Most of this system stays as rain rather than snow

Sunday brings most of the rain through. Light showers can start late on Saturday, but rain earlier than that (like in our last system) is unlikely.

Sunday sends the bulk of our rain through

Rain continues through Sunday night into Monday. With colder air in higher elevations, some snow is possible but it will not reach as far south or east as it did last weekend.

Winds gusts as morning showers dry out on Monday

For updates on the multitude of changes in our weather

We dry out late on Monday with cooler air coming in. That limits highs on Tuesday to the 30s and 40s. Thanks to high wind gusts behind the front expect it to feel quite a bit cooler.

Tuesday dries us out but stays below average

Rain totals from this system are similar to what we had last weekend. Most of us see between one and two inches with the highest accumulations east of I-81.

Rain totals between one and two inches are likely yet again

Since there is more moisture already in the environment and the rain falls in a shorter time frame flooding is more likely with this system. Avoid driving on Sunday if you can; conditions are much better by Monday afternoon.

Flooding chances extend through the Mid-Atlantic

Winds rise as the system arrives and stay gusty into the week. Some gusts get above 30 mph so be sure to secure any Christmas decorations on Saturday.

Gusts are high both days at the start of the week

Dry weather on Tuesday continues through the end of the week, and right now conditions are unlikely for heavy rain or snow as we get closer to Christmas.

