2023 Year In Review: Looking back at the year that was and was not in Southwest Virginia’s weather

ROANOKE, Va. – The weather in 2023 threw a little bit of everything our way. It was the warmest year on record in the Roanoke Valley. Then, there was widespread severe drought, and so much more.

1. A Wimpy Winter

The Winter of 2022-2023 was a snoozefest, and it spring-boarded the Roanoke Valley to its warmest year on record.

In terms of snow, it was crickets. Sure, some ski resorts got the occasional chance for snow, but that was about it.

That was until March when we sent 10 News’ Abbie Coleman to cover snow - tenths of an inch.

2. Smoke, Storms and Sizzling Summer Heat

In June, wildfire smoke from Canada spread so far, making air quality poor across our area. This was a harbinger of things to come, unfortunately, for parts of our area in the fall.

It was July when 10 News launched its Weather Authority Alert Day, an effort to keep you one step ahead of inclement or dangerous weather.

This first started out as a warning for severe thunderstorms and excessive heat in the summer.

3. Late Summer Deluges and Festival Chaos

It was flooding on a mid-August day that inundated parts of Lynchburg. One gentleman we spoke with said, “I couldn’t hardly believe it. I said what in the world?”

The city received more than four inches of rain in one day.

It was a few weeks later when the deluge came at the worst possible time.

A severe thunderstorm sent thousands scrambling cover at Blue Ridge Rock Fest. Two days later, the festival cancelled the remainder of its programming, citing the weather.

We spoke with festival goers and stagehands who had a different side to the story.

One attendee told us, “We’re left out of our money…out of our time. You should truly be ashamed of what you’ve done to people this weekend.”

We spoke with Virginia International Raceway and, eventually, the Virginia Department of Health after reports of illness following the festival.

The day before airing this Year-in-Review story, the festival organizers posted an update - leaving some with more questions.

4. The Matts Creek Wildfire

The faucet shut off for weeks and months at a time, leaving many in the area under a severe drought in November.

That’s when the Matts Creek wildfire become the biggest weather story in our area in 2023. It was one of the state’s largest fires on record, burning more than 11,000 acres.

Air quality levels reached, ‘Hazardous,’ a level not seen in parts of our area before. That was specifically around Big Island, Glasgow and Natural Bridge.

Finally, rain gave a reason to be thankful just before Thanksgiving. Inches of rain came along to extinguish the flames and send fire crews home.

Now, we press forward to 2024. Can this winter provide any more excitement for snow-lovers?

We answer that question in our special winter weather forecast here.