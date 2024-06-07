Relief! A break in humidity makes for pleasant weather through at least Saturday

The next two days look great for some pool time!

ROANOKE, Va. – Following days of mugginess, a gusty wind from the northwest will provide a break from that Friday and Saturday.

Humidity levels continue to drop Friday and Saturday

Gusts Friday will peak between 20 and 30 mph, meaning you might want to take hanging baskets or patio umbrellas down for the day.

Peak gusts Friday will be between 20 and 30 mph

Even still, sunshine and the aforementioned breeze down the mountains will keep things warm each afternoon. If you have plans for the pool, lake, golf course, etc., they look good to go!

High temperatures reach the 70s and 80s Friday and Saturday afternoons.

A weaker front will introduce clouds late in the day Saturday, and this will eventually squeeze out a few afternoon and evening showers Sunday.

Scattered showers will be possible late Sunday afternoon into the evening.

It’s not worth canceling plans over, but you’ll need to have our app handy just in case these showers cross your location.

Once this front passes, we’ll be breezy and mostly dry through next Tuesday.

We'll stay breezy and mostly dry early next week beyond Sunday's weak front.

Some tropical moisture is showing up in the forecast data mid-to-late next week. Where it goes will hinge on where this front stalls out. Stand by for updates.