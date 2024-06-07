Relief! A break in humidity makes for pleasant weather through at least Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – Following days of mugginess, a gusty wind from the northwest will provide a break from that Friday and Saturday.
Gusts Friday will peak between 20 and 30 mph, meaning you might want to take hanging baskets or patio umbrellas down for the day.
Even still, sunshine and the aforementioned breeze down the mountains will keep things warm each afternoon. If you have plans for the pool, lake, golf course, etc., they look good to go!
A weaker front will introduce clouds late in the day Saturday, and this will eventually squeeze out a few afternoon and evening showers Sunday.
It’s not worth canceling plans over, but you’ll need to have our app handy just in case these showers cross your location.
Once this front passes, we’ll be breezy and mostly dry through next Tuesday.
Some tropical moisture is showing up in the forecast data mid-to-late next week. Where it goes will hinge on where this front stalls out. Stand by for updates.