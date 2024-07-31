Weather Authority Alert Day for Thursday August 1 and Friday August 2

ROANOKE, VA – The brutal heat will continue Thursday and Friday, making for a hot and humid start to August.

Brutal stretch of Heat and Humidity

Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s combined with significant humidity will lead to heat indices soaring to over 105. For that reason, we’re issuing a Weather Authority Alert Day for Thursday and Friday.

Highest to the east

Heat indices will exceed the 105 mark on Thursday, with temperatures in the mid-90s.

WAAD Alert

Friday will be the hotter of the two days, as temperatures in the mid to upper 90s combined with significant humidity will cause head indices to skyrocket to the 110 mark for Lynchburg and Southside, and above 105 for the Highlands and Roanoke.

WAAD Alert

Heat is the deadliest weather-related phenomenon and can sneak up on anyone quickly. Be sure you stay hydrated, take frequent breaks if outside, and check up on pets and other family members who may be at a greater risk for heat-related illness.

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.