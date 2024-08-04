Pleasant Sunday on Tap

ROANOKE, VA – After two WAAD days, brutal heat, and plenty of rain, we’ll finally get some relief today with cooler, drier weather.

Cooler and drier today

Temperatures today will approach the mid 80s across the region today as a cold front continues to move east. This cold front is what was responsible for the widespread rain and thunderstorms we saw Saturday. There will be a noticeable drop in humidity as well, particularly in the morning.

Mild for Most

As we start off the work week, temperatures will creep back up into the low 90s, but with less humidity. It’ll be mostly sunny, with a brief shower possible on Tuesday.

Dry to start, but tropical moisture arrives later in the week

Wednesday is where things get interesting to say the least. We’ll cool down a bit into the upper 80s, but whatever remains of Tropical Storm Debby will make its way into our region, which would provide some substantial rainfall to the area. While rainfall totals are still a bit uncertain, models are showing a westward turn, which would lead to more rain for our area.

Flash flood concerns for the Carolinas

I’ll have a whole separate article about Debby and it’s impacts, so be sure to stay tuned to your Local Weather Authority for more updates.