Grab the umbrellas and jackets! It’s gonna be a cold and rain Thursday

After weeks without widespread rainfall, we’ll finally see some very beneficial rain throughout the day on Thursday.

Rainfall will last until the late evening hours, varying in intensity throughout the day. Most of the area can expect about 1 to 1.5 inches of rain, but there may be a few areas with locally greater totals.

Temperatures will be mighty cold on Thursday, with highs only getting up into the low to mid-40s. This will be the coldest day we have seen since mid-February.

Over the next few days, we will clear up and warm up, making for what appears to be a pretty nice weekend. Temperatures will stay in the 60s after Thursday, with no rain chance until late next week.