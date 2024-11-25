Thanksgiving chill on the way

Cold turkey has a whole new meaning this Thanksgiving, as we’re looking at a significant drop in temperatures on Thursday.

warmest day of week

While Monday is going to be abnormally warm, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, we’ll watch that cooling trend take place over the next seven days, with Tuesday dropping into the low 60s and Wednesday in the 50s.

On Thanksgiving, temperatures plummet into the upper 40s to low 50s, making for a bitterly cold Thanksgiving. This cold air isn’t going anywhere either, as the weekend will remain in the 40s.

Bitter Cold

The other big thing we’re watching is the chances for rain on Tuesday and Thursday. A cold front sweeps through the Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday, bringing some overnight rain to our area.

Some Travel Delays Possible

Widespread Rain Expected

The system that brings us that chilly blast of air on Thanksgiving will also bring rain to the area as well. The heaviest rain will take place in the morning, and lighten up throughout the day. Keep this in mind if you’re traveling, as this is a large storm system that will impact a vast majority of the East Coast.

Rainy and Cold