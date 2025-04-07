Umbrellas needed for Monday!

Roanoke, VA – As a cold front passes through the region, it’ll bring in more rain and some cooler air.

wet for most

We’ve seen some beneficial rainfall Monday morning that is likely to continue. Some localized downpours are expected as this system tracks east. We’ll eventually clear up in the evening, leaving behind spotty overnight showers.

9 am

As we head into Tuesday, temperatures will plummet into the 50s for high temperatures. Overnight lows could easily hit the 20s Tuesday into Wednesday.

7 am tuesday

We’ll remain cooler throughout the week, with temperatures rising into the upper 50s and low 60s for the rest of the week. Rain returns Thursday through Saturday.