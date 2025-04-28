Sunny start to the week!

ROANOKE, Va. – Do you like warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine? Well, I have great news for you!

Monday is going to be a phenomenal day, with sunny skies and warm weather. Temperatures max out in the 70s by midday as high pressure keeps us nice and dry.

nice sunrise too

Speaking of warm weather, we’re going to see plenty of it this week. Southerly flow will bring quite a bit of warm, moist air into the region from the Gulf. The warm aspect of that air will cause temperatures to skyrocket into the mid to upper 80s Tuesday through Thursday. Wednesday has the potential to be the warmest day of the year so far, with highs expected to approach the 90-degree mark. (That’s not a typo!)

warm

warmer

even warmer

still warm

The moisture aspect of that southerly flow is going to fuel chances for some showers and storms for the latter parts of this week. Spotty showers will be possible Wednesday through Friday, with the greatest chance of rain coming on Friday. That rainfall will be needed, as we are still abnormally dry within the area.

much warmer tomorrow

Have a great Monday!