Nice Sunday Ahead!

Roanoke, VA – Even after a cloudy start, sunny skies return rather quickly later today.

Temperatures approach the low 80s throughout the region as that sunshine returns, making it a great day to get outside.

Monday appears to be essentially copy and paste of today, with slightly more cloud cover as our next weather system approaches the area.

We cool down in a big way Tuesday, with temperatures dropping into the 70s throughout most of the region. There’s a decent chance we see some rain start up Tuesday evening.

Rainfall starts really ramping up Wednesday in the early morning hours around 3 AM. That rainfall continues on and off throughout the day and could produce some thunderstorms as well, albeit nowhere near as strong as what last Friday produced.

Lingering rainfall continues into Thursday morning, but we clear up that evening. Sunny skies return for Friday and for Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures will be a tad bit cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s.