Weather

Nice Sunday Ahead!

More rain returns this week

Edward Shaw, Meteorologist

Roanoke, VA – Even after a cloudy start, sunny skies return rather quickly later today.

seasonable

Temperatures approach the low 80s throughout the region as that sunshine returns, making it a great day to get outside.

Monday appears to be essentially copy and paste of today, with slightly more cloud cover as our next weather system approaches the area.

We cool down in a big way Tuesday, with temperatures dropping into the 70s throughout most of the region. There’s a decent chance we see some rain start up Tuesday evening.

3 am

Rainfall starts really ramping up Wednesday in the early morning hours around 3 AM. That rainfall continues on and off throughout the day and could produce some thunderstorms as well, albeit nowhere near as strong as what last Friday produced.

thursday morning

Lingering rainfall continues into Thursday morning, but we clear up that evening. Sunny skies return for Friday and for Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures will be a tad bit cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s.

cooling down

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Edward Shaw headshot

Edward Shaw is a meteorologist with the WSLS Weather Authority Team, specializing in severe weather and climatology.

