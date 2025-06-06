Warm and wet for the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re in for another warm and relatively humid day as moisture from the south makes its way into our region.

80s

Temperatures will max out in the mid-80s Friday as we’ll see the chance for some showers and storms later in the afternoon and evening storm timing appears to be around 6 to 7 p.m.

As we go into the weekend, we’ll see daily chances for rain and a few thunderstorms, with temperatures again in the mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday.

A warm front moves into the region overnight Sunday into Monday, which in turn brings temperatures up into the upper 80s throughout the region. Afterwards, we will settle into a pattern with pretty average temperatures in the 80s and daily rain chances each day due to that abundance of moisture.

That Canadian wildfire smoke will start to dissipate here over the next day or two, as we have multiple systems come through the region that will sweep it away.